Tottenham slipped to a second straight Premier League defeat on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in their first home game of the season. It was a bruising start to life under Roberto De Zerbi. Newcastle, by contrast, kept their fine run going and climbed to third.

The visitors pressed hard from the off, riding the confidence of a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the previous round. Spurs gradually clawed their way back into it, carving out chances of their own, but they could not find the net.

Mathys Tel almost broke the deadlock for Tottenham in the 15th minute, only for Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Horniček to deny his fierce strike. Two minutes later, Pedro Porro fluffed another opening after a scramble inside the box.

Still Spurs kept coming. Horniček beat away a Robertson effort in the 36th minute, then produced another fine stop to keep out a Van Hecke header a minute later. The first half finished goalless.

Newcastle made those early misses count after the break. Anthony Elanga broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute, latching onto a Dídící pass inside the area before his shot cannoned in off the right post.

There was little wait for the second. Yoane Wissa doubled the lead in the 72nd minute with a superb acrobatic finish from a corner, sealing three points for Matías Jaissle's side.

The win lifted Newcastle to third. Tottenham, meanwhile, are already two defeats into the campaign, their worst start to a season.

Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush made his Tottenham debut in the game, but the team now face a scramble to put things right in a hurry.