'They are scavengers, they need booting out!' - Ex-Man Utd star Neville in extraordinary rant at Glazer family

The proposed Super League has caused widespread anger, and the former Red Devils defender has taken aim at the club's owners

Gary Neville has described the Glazer family as ‘scavengers’ and has urged them to sell Manchester United and leave England.

The Red Devils are one of the 12 sides who have signed up for the proposed Super League, prompting a huge backlash among fans and pundits.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was angry on commentary on Sunday, and his stance has not shifted in the following 24 hours.

What has been said?

“I’ve stayed quiet over the Glazer family on the basis that it’s still Manchester United, I can still watch them play, I can still be happy and sad," he said on Sky Sports. "If they take dividends out, I can live with that slightly. I can’t live with them attacking every football fan in this country.

"They’ve overstepped the mark. They are scavengers, they need booting out of this football club and out of this country.

"They are scavengers, they want the big money for themselves and it must be stopped.

“We have to stop this. They’ve created a monopoly, a closed shop, a tournament they are guaranteed to be in. They are taking the honesty and integrity of our competition.

“What's the point? They take everything away from this country. The pyramid, the sincerity of competition. The honesty and integrity of the competition that we value, they are taking it away.

“We know Manchester United have got more money, Liverpool have got more money, Arsenal have got more money. We can live with that.

"There have always been top clubs with more money. But they can be beaten by Sheffield United at home.

“They are trying to take that away to create franchise football. It cannot happen

“I hope these six owners are at home panting, and feeling uncomfortable and their stomachs are churning.”

Neville takes aim at Arsenal and Spurs

Tottenham and Arsenal have signed up alongside Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The north London clubs are struggling this season - Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho earlier on Monday - and Neville is flabbergasted that they have got a seat at the table.

"Arsenal and Tottenham, I’d rather watch the champions of San Marino than those two,” he said. "How those two have wangled their way in ...They are a joke to watch.”

