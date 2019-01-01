'There was no chance Salah could play' - Klopp explains reasons for Liverpool star's absence at Man Utd
Comments()
Getty Images
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Mohamed Salah will miss his side's clash against Manchester United with an ankle injury.
The Egypt forward was a doubt leading up to the game after he limped out of Liverpool's win over Leicester a fortnight ago following a heavy challenge from Hamza Choudhury.
Though Sunday's trip has come too soon for the former Roma forward, Klopp is optimistic he could return to the squad for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Belgian side Genk.
"Mo was not ready, that’s how it is,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
“He couldn’t train with the team; I don’t know where it came from that everybody said he will play. There was pretty much no chance for today, maybe for Wednesday, we have to see.”
More to follow.