'Do the right thing' - Tottenham fans urge club to reverse furlough decision amid coronavirus pandemic

The supporters' group has said that chairman Daniel Levy's decision to reduce staff wages by 20% has seen the club's reputation badly damaged

The Hotspur Supporters' Trust has urged the club to reverse their decision to utilise the government's coronavirus furlough scheme.

Spurs have come under fire for using the government initiative, with the club joining Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich as Premier League sides who have utilised the scheme which covers 80 per cent of an employee's wages.

Tottenham have thus far avoided reversing course on their decision, as Liverpool did earlier this week amid an outcry over the club using public funds to pay their non-playing staff.

With the wages of 550 Tottenham staff members being reduced by 20%, the club's fans have issued a lengthy statement urging a reconsideration.

"This is an unprecedented situation and no-one, including supporters' organisations, will get everything right from the start," the statement read.

In the 10 days since the decision, the Supporters' Trust said that "mass supporter opinion against these decisions has solidified."

"[It's] 10 days during which the reputation of our club has repeatedly taken body blows in both national and international media," the statement continued.

"It's also been 10 days for us as a Trust of listening to our members, relaying supporter sentiment and urging the club's board to rethink.

"Our worry is that, by doing what they have done in the way they have, the Board of THFC have damaged the club's reputation, exhausted any future goodwill they will need from fans, and affected the club's standing with sponsors, players and governing authorities.

"We have made this statement in good faith and remain willing to work with all parties for the best outcome. We still believe there is time for the board of THFC to show they have listened and to do the right thing."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has called on players and coaches to take wage cuts, a move that has angered the Supporters' Trust after players recently announced an initiative to donate to NHS charities.

"Attempting to push the players into a corner has badly backfired, at THFC and across the game. The players see an attempt to make them scapegoats and have asked what guarantee there is that any reduction in wages will not be used by clubs to boost reserves or profits," the statement continued.

"They have now launched their own initiative, #PlayersTogether, directly supporting NHS charities. We wholeheartedly support that initiative and the example it sets."