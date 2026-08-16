Mohamed Noor, the Al-Ittihad legend, unleashed a number of strong statements that revealed part of the crisis "The Dean" is currently experiencing, following the 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej in the team's opening fixture of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Noor spoke frankly about financial support, the reality of Al-Ittihad's ability to conclude new deals, and the fan anger that appeared clearly during the encounter with Al-Khaleej. The current circumstances, he stressed, make the management's task of strengthening the squad more difficult.

Speaking on the "Nadina" programme, Noor said: "Al-Ittihad is the only club among the Fund's clubs that needed support, and at the beginning it was said that the support would be equal between the clubs."

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He added: "Did Al-Ittihad get the support through which it could attract players? Certainly not." The Dean's fans, he stressed, have started to feel discontent because of the team's situation and its limited movements in the transfer market.

He continued: "The fans are unhappy with the club's situation," before directing a message straight at them: "I have a couple of words I want to say to the Al-Ittihad fans, I watched the match and what happened saddened me."

The Al-Ittihad legend went on: "And I say to the fans: love teaches patience, as long as you love and adore Al-Ittihad, you must be patient." The current stage may be temporary, he stressed, urging supporters to hold on to the club despite the difficult circumstances.

"It is a stage and, God willing, it will pass, and the fans have the right to demand anything, and God willing nothing will happen except what makes you happy," Noor said, acknowledging the anger while defending the fans' right to voice their demands.

He also touched on the attendance for the Al-Khaleej match. The empty seats, he explained, reflect the scale of dissatisfaction among Al-Ittihad's supporters, before he revealed the financial side of the crisis.

"The fans must know that there is no money, and there is no liquidity, so how can I sign players?" he explained. The problem, in his view, is not a lack of desire to strengthen the ranks. It is the weakness of the financial capacity to complete signings.

Noor saved the sharpest point for last: "I may have liquidity to pay off debts and the players' dues, but you cannot dispense with players and then sign other players." That places debts and liquidity at the heart of the debate over Al-Ittihad's future and its ability to compete during the new season.