Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has fired a defiant warning at Atletico Madrid days before the eagerly awaited capital derby, insisting his goalscoring drought will not last long and that he has plenty more to offer in the upcoming clash.

Vinicius featured in Real Madrid's thrilling 3-2 win over Elche in the sixth round of the Spanish league, but left without a goal or an assist after squandering several dangerous chances.

Luck deserted the Brazilian in front of the Elche goal. Jose Mourinho hauled him off in the 68th minute, and Real Madrid needed a last-gasp Carlos Espi goal in the 90+1 minute to settle the match and snatch the three points.

Writing via the "Story" feature on his Instagram account, the Real Madrid star said: "My goals will return soon, I cannot keep wasting all these chances! On Sunday more is coming, Hala Madrid".

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His message is an explicit promise to start finding the net again, and it lands as Real Madrid prepare for one of their toughest clashes of the season against rivals Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos travel to the Metropolitano next Sunday evening for the seventh round of the Spanish league.

Having settled for creating chances and driving the attack without leaving his goalscoring mark against Elche, the Brazilian winger seems to have earmarked the Madrid derby as the moment to rediscover his touch in front of goal. His message before the clash could not be clearer: more is coming.

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