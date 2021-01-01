The United Way: Release date, how to watch & all the details about Man Utd documentary

Everything you need to know about the Sky Original film about the Red Devils which is out this year

Manchester United are one of the most successful football clubs in England and the Old Trafford outfit's exploits have reverberated across the globe.

Ad Hoc Films and director Mat Hodgson have teamed up with one of United's most iconic players, Eric Cantona, to bring a new documentary to our screens looking at the legend of the Red Devils.

'The United Way' comes around the same time that Amazon Prime's Paul Pogba documentary is launched, so fans of the Manchester club - and football documentaries in general - are in for a double treat.

So, when will it be released, how can you watch it and what's it all about? Goal brings you all the details.

On this page

What is The United Way about?

The United Way tells the story of Manchester United, looking back at the club's origins and focusing on a number of decisive moments in the history of what has become an institution of English football.

From Sir Matt Busby, his famous Busby Babes and the tragedy of the Munich Air Disaster to the era of Sir Alex Ferguson and his all-conquering treble-winning team, the documentary examines what makes the Old Trafford outfit special.

Eric Cantona, a man fondly referred to as 'The King' by many Manchester United supporters, narrates the documentary, providing his own unique insights into a club he claims he was "born to play for".

"The United Way is at heart a story of the people," reads a press release. "It is set against a background of four dynamic decades of change on and off the pitch."

Return to top

Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd:



Premier League: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Champions League: 🏆🏆

FA Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

League Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup: 🏆

Intercontinental Cup: 🏆

European Cup Winners' Cup: 🏆

European Super Cup: 🏆

Community Shield: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/W4dYJkwmvn — Goal (@goal) May 31, 2020

When is The United Way released?

The United Way will be released and available to watch on DVD or digital download on Monday May 10, 2021.

It will be available to watch on TV and can be streamed live online from Monday May 24, 2021.

Return to top

Who is in The United Way?

As well as being narrated by Eric Cantona (who also co-wrote the documentary), The United Way stars an array of Manchester United legends.

Among them are David Beckham, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ryan Giggs, with input provided by the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Nicky Butt and Teddy Sheringham too.

There are also contributions from those who laid the groundwork before them, such as Bryan Robson, Brian Kidd, Ron Atkinson and the late Tommy Docherty.

A political perspective is provided by Lords Kinnock and Heseltine, while Peter Hook and Shaun Ryder - leading members of 'Madchester' bands Joy Division/New Order and Happy Mondays respectively - give their considered cultural commentary.

Return to top

The United Way trailer

A trailer for The United Way was released at the beginning of April 2021 and it can be watched below.

Return to top

How can I watch The United Way?

The United Way will be available to watch on Sky Documentaries, which is available on Sky channel 114 or on Virgin Media channel 227.

It will also be accessible to stream live online through Sky Go or Now TV, provided, of course, you have the right subscription package.

If you wish to watch the documentary on Sky Documentaries, you will have to wait until May 24.

However, should you wish to watch it before then, you can purchase on DVD or digital download from May 10. It can be pre-ordered now at a cost of £9.99 (or £12.99 for Blu-ray) from HMV or Amazon.

Return to top