The United Strand: How Man Utd fan's viral hair cut challenge charted Red Devils' excruciating inconsistency

By now, you've probably heard about the hapless Manchester United fan who vowed never to cut his hair until the Red Devils won five games in a row.

He certainly couldn't have imagined the impact his promise would have on football fan culture, or, indeed, the trajectory of his life, with millions of people now following him on social media and the biggest names in the sport fully aware of who he is.

Here is everything you need to know about The United Strand - one fan's hairy viral journey to football notoriety:

What is The United Strand? Red Devils fan Frank Ilett's hair challenge

The United Strand is the name of an online sensation that came to life following a public declaration issued by long-suffering Manchester United fan Frank Ilett.

Growing frustrated with the on-field inconsistency of his beloved Red Devils, Mr Ilett vowed in October 2024 that he would not cut his hair until they won five games in a row. Little did he - or, indeed, those who follow him - realise that he would still be bound by that solemn declaration 16 months later.

Ilett's ever-expanding afro soon became a running gag among football fans as a hirsute barometer of United's inconsistency, with various national and international news outlets acknowledging the effect his viral pact was having on football fan culture.

"It just started as a bit of fun, really," Illett told Sky Sports. "I thought it would be a fun thing to do, to bring some humour into what was a painful time for Manchester United fans."

Unfortunately for Ilett, however, not everyone has seen the funny side and he was actually assaulted by another supporter while attending United's 2-1 victory against Chelsea at Old Trafford in September 2025.

"My intention was never to highlight the flaws of Man United, but to spread positivity and humour," Ilett has insisted.

When did the Man Utd fan's hair challenge start?

The United Strand hair cut challenge officially began on October 5, 2024.

That means that Ilett's hair has been draped across the tenures of three different Manchester United managers so far (Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim and now Michael Carrick).

As of publication on February 9, 2026, the hair challenge has been going for 492 days - that's one year, four months and seven days.

When will the challenge be complete?

A very good question. In simple terms, the challenge will be complete as soon as Manchester United win five games in a row.

Following their victory over Tottenham on February 7, the team's fourth win in a row, there is a possibility that Ilett's hairy nightmare will be over should the Red Devils win their next match against West Ham on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Indeed, plans have been confirmed for a 'watchalong' video and Ilett appears to be relieved that the end is potentially near, saying: "Carrick is at the wheel, this hair is going soon, West Ham next, four out of five done – this is the first time it’s been four in a row since I started the challenge. This time it’s happening! Thank you so much to Carrick – thank you, thank you, thank you."

For those so inclined, Manchester United's game against West Ham is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the United Kingdom, while fans in the United States can watch the game live on Peacock.

When did Man Utd last win five games in a row?

As much as Aston Villa fans mocked The United Strand as the Villans notched 11 successive victories during the 2025-26 season, winning five games in a row is a tough task for even the best teams, especially in an elite-level league such as the Premier League.

You have to go back to February 2024 for the last time Manchester United managed a five-game winning streak.

The five-game run began with a win over Newport County in the FA Cup, which was followed by victories against Wolves, West Ham, Aston Villa and Luton Town.