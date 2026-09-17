Moroccan press reports have revealed the truth behind stories linking Zamalek professional Mahmoud Bentayeg with a move to obtain Egyptian nationality and represent Egypt in international competitions over the coming period.

Egyptian journalist Ahmed Abdel Basset had claimed that one of the Moroccan professionals in the Egyptian league asked FIFA about the possibility of representing the Egypt national team, having already played for Morocco in the Arab Cup.

Other reports pointed the finger at Bentayeg, who has played for Zamalek since 2024 and married the daughter of Ahmed Suleiman, a member of the club's board of directors.

Moroccan website "Hesport" has shot down the story, though. Citing informed sources, they confirmed the claims have no basis in truth.

According to the source, Bentayeg has not contacted officials at the Egyptian Football Association about representing the national team, and is not considering the matter at all.

The same source stressed that the player puts the Moroccan national team first and currently has no desire to change his international allegiance.

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