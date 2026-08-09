Al Ahly's Moroccan defender Achraf Dari is closing in on a return to former club Wydad in the current summer transfer window. The move would bring one of the Moroccan club's most prominent graduates back to the Red Castle, after years of professional football spent moving between several clubs.

Both the player and the Wydad management want the deal done, and Dari's future at Al Ahly looks increasingly open to a departure this summer.

According to sources close to «Radio Mars», Dari is heading towards terminating his contract with Al Ahly, paving the way to end his spell at the club this summer.

The same sources say the split between the Moroccan defender and Al Ahly is progressing, with the player keen to take on a new challenge in the coming period. That opens the door to a return to his parent club.

During his time at Al Ahly, Dari never delivered the contribution he or the club's fans had hoped for. His exit is now firmly on the table this window.

Negotiations with Wydad are gathering pace as Dari closes in on ending his relationship with Al Ahly, according to the same sources.

Wydad's management want a final agreement with the international defender. Both parties are clearly eager to complete the deal and bring Dari back to the team whose age groups he came through, before he began his professional journey outside Morocco.

A few details still need settling before the club can officially announce his return, but current indications point to the deal getting done in the summer window.

A return to the parent club

Dari's move to Wydad is a special one. The club was his gateway to professional football, and it was there that his name first rose to prominence before he headed abroad.

He had left a clear mark at Wydad before moving into European football, then continued his career with other clubs, right up to Al Ahly.

Complete the return officially and Wydad regain one of their own, a man who knows the club inside out. They also add a defender packed with experience in domestic and continental competitions.

Dari should prove an important signing for Wydad, not only because he already knows the club but thanks to everything he has picked up over the past few years.

The Moroccan defender has played plenty of continental matches and gained valuable experience during his spells abroad, on top of his time with the Morocco national team.

All of that gives Dari the tools to help Wydad in the competitions ahead next season, particularly as the team look to build a squad capable of challenging at home and on the continent.

Wydad's fans are waiting for the negotiations to conclude officially. Dari's return carries both technical and popular weight, given he is one of the club's own who left his mark in the shirt.

Reach a final agreement on terminating his Al Ahly contract and completing the move, and Dari will get a fresh chance to write another chapter with the club where it all began.

The summer window could yet deliver one of Wydad's standout deals: the return of Achraf Dari to his parent club, after years of professional football and fresh experience gained at home and abroad.