Al-Ittihad extended their unbeaten run against Al-Feiha with a valuable 2-1 win on Tuesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, keeping up the chase on the sides at the top in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The victory stretched their unbeaten record against Al-Feiha to ten Professional League matches in a row: 7 wins and 3 draws. It's their longest unbeaten streak against the orange side in the history of their meetings in the competition, according to Arriyadiyah.

Nigerian George Ilenikhena put Al-Ittihad ahead in the 43rd minute, but Jason Remeseiro levelled for Al-Feiha in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Al-Ittihad had to wait until the 68th minute to reclaim the lead, when Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri tucked away a penalty to settle it.

A second win on the bounce lifted Al-Ittihad to 14 points, closing on the summit and sitting just one point behind leaders Al-Hilal and runners-up Al-Qadisiyah.

Al-Feiha, meanwhile, slumped to a third defeat of the campaign. They stay stuck on 5 points in eleventh place.