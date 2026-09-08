Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

The tenth: Al-Ittihad extend their winless run against Al-Fayha

Al Ittihad vs Al-Fayha
Al Ittihad
Al-Fayha
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The longest run for Al-Ahly

Al-Ittihad extended their unbeaten run against Al-Feiha with a valuable 2-1 win on Tuesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, keeping up the chase on the sides at the top in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The victory stretched their unbeaten record against Al-Feiha to ten Professional League matches in a row: 7 wins and 3 draws. It's their longest unbeaten streak against the orange side in the history of their meetings in the competition, according to Arriyadiyah.

Nigerian George Ilenikhena put Al-Ittihad ahead in the 43rd minute, but Jason Remeseiro levelled for Al-Feiha in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Al-Ittihad had to wait until the 68th minute to reclaim the lead, when Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri tucked away a penalty to settle it.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

A second win on the bounce lifted Al-Ittihad to 14 points, closing on the summit and sitting just one point behind leaders Al-Hilal and runners-up Al-Qadisiyah.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

Al-Feiha, meanwhile, slumped to a third defeat of the campaign. They stay stuck on 5 points in eleventh place.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google