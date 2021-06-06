The game was marred by the power outage but Senegal still went on to win the match, with the attacker among the scorers

Sadio Mane has criticised the Senegal government after the international friendly match against Zambia on Saturday was interrupted by a blackout.

Players were stuck in the dressing room for over half an hour after the lights went out in the Lat Dior Stadium.

Mane, who opened the scoring for Senegal in the 22nd minute, was left frustrated by the delay and said the incident complicated the game.

What was said?

He told Dakaractu: "The Senegalese people deserve better. It's deplorable what happened… For top-level players when you wait 30 to 35 minutes, then get back into the game it's complicated.

"What happened is not worthy of a football country like Senegal. I think they have to do better. And, the state of the ground is also catastrophic!"

How did the game go?

After Mane fired the hosts into the lead, Monaco's Krepin Diatta doubled their lead with a goal in the 31st minute.

Watford star Ismaila Sarr ensured his side had a three-goal cushion at the break when he struck moments before half-time.

When the game resumed following the blackout, Zambia managed to pull one back in the second half through Dominic Chanda.

But the visitors were unable to reduce the deficit further and the game finished 3-1.

Senegal to get new stadium

Senegal have been playing at the Lat Dior Stadium since 2019 but the government has started plans to open up a new venue for the national team in Dakar.

The construction of a new 50,000-capacity stadium began this year as Senegal prepare to host the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Aliou Cisse's men are in action again on June 8 when they host Cape Verde in another friendly match.

