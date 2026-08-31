The reason behind the delay in Riyad Mahrez joining Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab

Reports over the past few days had Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, the former Al-Ahli winger, closing in on a move to Al-Shabab. Yet the deal remains unfinished. A fresh development now stands between the player and his unveiling with "the Lions".

Press reports claimed Al-Shabab and Mahrez had thrashed out every detail of the new contract following the end of the Algerian's spell at Al-Ahli, leaving his switch all but done. Then the official announcement stalled, held up by the club's foreign player quota.

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According to the "Nadina" programme, the current obstacle is simple. Belgium's Yannick Carrasco has yet to leave, with Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad working through moves and agreements to send the Belgian to "the Dean".

Both clubs are racing to wrap up Carrasco's transfer to Al-Ittihad. That is the step that opens the door for Al-Shabab to complete their signing of Mahrez and register him officially in their squad for the new campaign.

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Mahrez's future at Al-Shabab is now tied directly to Carrasco's fate. The agreement between the Algerian and the club looks complete, with no lingering row over personal terms or contract details between the two parties.

All of this lands as Al-Shabab hunt for a serious attacking boost to hand them more solutions. Mahrez fits the bill perfectly, a heavyweight signing armed with vast experience and the ability to change a game, which is why the club are so eager to get him over the line.

The picture should sharpen over the coming hours as talks between Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad over Carrasco push on. Get the Belgian's move to "the Dean" done, and the final obstacle in front of Mahrez disappears.

So the equation is clear. Carrasco leaves first, then Al-Shabab announce the arrival of the Algerian star, pending whatever the negotiations between the two clubs yield in the time left in the transfer window.