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imago-sport-1068373403.jpgAFLOSPORT
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

The Real Madrid star outperforms Yamal in more than one race

LaLiga
Real Madrid
Barcelona
L. Yamal
A. Guler
Spain
Türkiye

Turkey's Arda Guler has become an indispensable player in Real Madrid's line-up under manager Jose Mourinho.

AS newspaper reported that no one in La Liga creates more chances than Guler right now. His tally of 24 puts him clear of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who sits second on 18.

Big chances tell the same story. Guler leads that count too with six, one ahead of Yamal's five.

Nor has he neglected the dirty work. The Turk ranks fourth for ball recoveries in the final third with five.

Against Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Real Betis he started, yet never lasted beyond 78 minutes in any of them.

LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN

He came on in the 87th minute against Malaga, then featured from the 72nd against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid know exactly what they have on their hands. That is why they have moved quickly on talks over a new contract for the Turkish player.

His current deal runs until 2029. The new one would extend that to 2031.

More importantly, it will bring a financial upgrade that reflects not just his current level but his future too. He is 21 years old and carries a market value of 90 million euros according to the Transfermarkt website.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

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