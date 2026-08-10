The phone changes the map!: Barcelona's magic weapon in the transfer market

Hansi Flick has become central to Barcelona's summer business, and his personal phone calls to targets are proving the decisive factor in landing deals for the Catalan club.

Writing in the Catalan newspaper "Sport", under the headline "Hansi Flick is the magic card in the competition", German Bona put it simply: "a single call from Flick changes everything". Take Anthony Gordon. The England forward looked a step away from Bayern Munich before Flick intervened personally. Now the same is about to happen with Spain's Rodri, who picked up the phone to find the German coach's name on the screen.

Clarity and frankness are Flick's weapon

According to Albona, Flick tells players exactly what he wants from them and the role they will play in his system, and he does it so clearly and directly that they make their minds up fast.

"Deco and his team do the preliminary work and lay the foundation for the signing, but in the middle, the conversation with someone who has very clear ideas is what tips the scales", he wrote.

Frankness with those departing too

Convincing new arrivals is only half of it. Flick also speaks frankly to the players facing limited minutes, telling them a change of scenery is best for everyone.

Albona pointed out that "with his friendly and direct way of expressing things, the big players in the dressing room such as Ronald Araujo understood the situation, even though the Uruguayan had long assumed he would have a bigger role at another club, in this case Liverpool".

Belief in La Masia with realism

Flick loves grassroots football and never tires of praising the work at La Masia. Yet Albona insists he "is not one for pretence or increasing the number of newcomers, as he is also capable of telling them how things stand if he thinks they will not play enough". The grip Deco and the sporting management have over everything to do with Barcelona Atletic reaches the first-team coach, who had spent months thinking about the need to create a shared dynamic.

More than just a coach

Bona goes further in his article: "Hansi Flick is not only Barcelona's coach, with everything that comes with the position, but he is much more than that".

"As he completes his third season, he has increased his power in decision-making, and the club is pleased with his maximum involvement", he added.

His conclusion left little doubt: "Football is not an exact science and there are many factors that play a role, but in advance, Flick's project looks very good. Because when everyone rows together, the results come in the end".