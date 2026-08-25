The nightmare is over: Paris Saint-Germain release their "outcast" for free

European champions Paris Saint-Germain have decided to end a long saga of injuries and loans, cutting ties with Portugal's Renato Sanches for good, even if it means letting him leave for free.

The Portuguese midfielder's contract runs until June 2027. Even so, PSG's hierarchy have chosen to open the door to a departure for nothing in this window, the moment he agrees terms with a new club.

French website "Foot Mercato" report the move is designed to ease his final exit and end the run of loans that have turned a promising talent into a burden on the wage bill.

Sanches came back to Paris this summer after his loan at Greece's Panathinaikos ended. He played 24 matches there last season, 12 of them as a starter, scoring once and setting up another, and largely rediscovered his fitness despite spells sidelined through injury.

Throughout pre-season, the player trained normally with PSG and picked up no physical setbacks. That was not enough to win over the coaching staff or the board, who no longer see him as part of the Parisian project's future.

The 2016 Golden Boy still clings to his European dream. Sanches has knocked back tempting offers from Saudi Arabia, Brazil and the American league, preferring a genuine sporting project that offers regular football and a chance to recover the shine he showed at Benfica, Bayern Munich and Lille.

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He hasn't been kept waiting. The offers have arrived one after another, with Italy's Torino, Germany's Union Berlin and England's Ipswich Town and Hull City all keen, plus two French clubs weighing up a rescue of a career that has taken him from Benfica to Bayern Munich, via Swansea, Lille and Roma, before his move to Paris in 2022.