Real Madrid have reopened talks with Vinicius Junior after nearly a year of silence, tabling an improved package worth up to 22 million euros a year in a bid to tie the Brazilian to a new deal. His current contract runs out in June 2027.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told ESPN that the Spanish club made their new offer once the World Cup ended. The timing lays bare their determination to keep one of their biggest names, especially with Premier League champions Arsenal circling the winger.

That offer marks a real jump on anything Madrid put forward across the past two seasons of negotiations. Vinicius currently earns around 17.5 million euros a year. A gap still remains, though, with the player holding out for 30 million euros annually.

Timing sharpens the stakes here. At 26, Vinicius is heading into the final year of his contract. He could walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of next season, or sign a preliminary agreement with another club as early as January.

According to the sources, the player and his agents regard this contract as the most important of his professional career. They believe it must reflect genuine appreciation for everything he has delivered since arriving in 2018, decisive goals in two Champions League finals included.

ESPN revealed last week that the Real Madrid board are open to letting their Brazilian star leave during the current summer window if the two sides cannot thrash out a final agreement on an extension.

Vinicius returned to training last Monday after a break that followed his World Cup campaign. He underwent routine medical checks and joined group sessions under new manager Jose Mourinho.