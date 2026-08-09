Neymar has reached a crossroads at Santos, with his contract set to expire on 31 December.

Where the Brazilian goes next remains anyone's guess. No decision has been made on whether he will stay at Santos.

Marca newspaper report that American side Inter Miami have emerged as one destination that could completely reshape the final chapter of Neymar's career.

According to the ge website, Neymar turned up at Santos' training centre, stayed a few minutes, then walked out without permission and skipped the recovery session laid on for the first-team squad.

The episode sparked concern inside the Brazilian club. Neymar returned for the next session, though, and Santos opted against any punishment.

Neymar had already left the door open on his own future, weighing a switch to a new club or even retirement.

Inter Miami tick plenty of boxes. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are already there, which means reuniting the fabled MSN trio is once again on the table.

Those three played together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017, forming one of the most unforgettable attacking lines in modern history.

Nothing has been agreed between Neymar and Inter Miami as things stand. The Brazilian remains under contract at Santos, and the call on how he spends the final stage of his career rests with him.