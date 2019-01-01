The miserable stats behind Man City's shock Norwich defeat

Pep Guardiola's men were expected to prove far too strong for the injury-ravaged Canaries but found themselves on the wrong end of as stunning result

headed to Norwich with an air of invincibility, but Pep Guardiola’s side were brought crashing back down to earth as the hosts claimed a shock 3-2 win at Carrow Road.

The reigning Premier League champions were expected to prove far too strong for the injury-ravaged Canaries.

Daniel Farke had 11 players unavailable to him and had to name two goalkeepers on the bench in order to fill his matchday squad.

He had already conceded heading into the game that facing City with a depleted side was going to be like climbing Everest without any tools.

Norwich ended up climbing the mountain as they secured the most stunning of top-flight scalps .

City were far from their best during a trip to Norfolk, with individual errors contributing to their downfall.

Guardiola will be irked by the uncharacteristic mistakes, especially as the Blues have set such impressive standards under his guidance.

They definitely allowed those to slip on Saturday, with some post-match statistics making for miserable reading.

Guardiola had never suffered a defeat against a newly-promoted side as City boss prior to a visit to East Anglia.

He had gone 18 games without coming unstuck, while the Blues had navigated 25 such contests unscathed stretching back to a meeting with in March 2015.

25 - Manchester City suffered a Premier League defeat against a newly-promoted opponent for the first time since March 2015 against Burnley – they had been unbeaten in 25 such matches before today, including all 18 under Pep Guardiola. Sunk. pic.twitter.com/G9DG4yjKiQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

That run has now ended, while the holders of the crown have also conceded three times against Premier League news boys for the first time in over six years – with Cardiff the last side to achieve that feat in August 2013.

A normally watertight defensive unit continue to show weakness at set-pieces, with that becoming an all too familiar theme for Guardiola.

City found themselves two goals down inside 28 minutes against the Canaries, with that wobble representing only the second time they have been breached on two occasions in the first-half of a game under Guardiola.

Leicester put three past the Blues back in December 2016, with Norwich going on to match that haul after the interval.

Article continues below

Wild celebrations greeted the final whistle on Saturday, with a loyal home support barely able to believe what they had just witnessed.

Norwich had only managed to topple the reigning champions on one previous occasion across 14 fixtures, with City also downed back in May 2013 – with 12 defeats suffered along the way.

They now have another success to savour, while it is back to the drawing board for Guardiola and City as they switch their attention to the start of competition and a group stage opener against on Wednesday.