How to get The Masters 2026 tickets: Prices, Augusta National Golf Club information & more

For some players and fans, the opening Major of the year at The Masters, Augusta National in Georgia, is the pinnacle moment of the golfing year. The countdown until the first group tees off in this year’s Masters on April 9.

Rory McIlroy wrote his name into Masters folklore when claiming his first green jacket twelve months ago and completing the career Grand Slam at the same time.

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to The Masters, including how much they cost and where you can get them from.

When is The Masters 2026 from Augusta?

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 9, to Sunday, April 12, in Augusta, Georgia.

Prior to the start of the tournament, practice rounds take place on Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7.

On Wednesday, April 8, it's the ‘Par 3 Contest’, which is played on a separate 9-hole / par-27 course on the northeast corner of Augusta National.

How to get The Masters 2026 golf tickets

With demand for Master's tickets far outweighing supply, tickets are distributed randomly. Entering the Masters lottery is the only way to secure official tickets to the week’s events at Augusta.

The 2026 tournament ticket lottery was open between June 1 and 20, 2025, and interested parties had to register and apply on the Masters site.

While only one application was allowed per person/household, you were able to apply for tickets on multiple days. The winners were notified via email in July, and payments were required shortly after.

Those who failed to claim tickets via the lottery route may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining Masters tickets.

Prices may be higher on resale sites, but if you’re yearning to gain access to the Augusta National, they could be the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How much are The Masters 2026 golf tickets?

If you were lucky enough to be selected via the lottery, Masters 2026 tickets were priced as follows:

Practice rounds (Mon & Tue): from $125

from $125 Par 3 Contest (Wed): from $150

from $150 Tournament Days (Thu-Sun): from $160

For those looking for Master’s hospitality packages, ‘The Map & Flag’ is the Augusta National's official luxury premium option, with weekly passes available for around $17,000.

Remember to keep tabs on the Masters' official site for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

History of the Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club and is the only one of the four Majors to be played on the same course every single year.

The Augusta National course has specific characteristics, such as uneven fairway lies, swirling winds, and fast and undulating greens, which certain players thrive upon, while others struggle.

Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, the Augusta National course was designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1932. The Masters has been played at the club since 1934, with Horton Smith winning that inaugural edition.

Each of the holes at Augusta National is named for its distinctive plant. Some have changed through the years; No. 14, for example, used to be known as Spanish Dagger but is now known as Chinese Fir for the exotic plant that is located on the left side of the fairway. Over the years, more than 80,000 plants of more than 350 varieties have been added to the Augusta National grounds.

What to expect from The Masters 2026

The world’s best golfers are gathering at the spectacular Augusta National Golf Club for the 90th edition of The Masters.

Rory McIlroy returns to Georgia, aiming to defend his Masters crown that he won dramatically last year. However, we haven’t had a repeat winner since Tiger Woods in 2002, and on the whole, the previous year’s green jacket wearer has failed to even muster a challenge on their return to the hallowed turf of Augusta. Only 4 of the last 11 victors have recorded a top-10 finish when defending, and three even missed the cut.

It’s the 2022 and 2024 champion, Scottie Scheffler, who’s the bookmakers’ favourite to top the leaderboard again, though. Since debuting at Augusta in 2020, he’s not finished worse than 19th, and he’s notched four top-10 results in-a-row.

Early-season form has proved a vital factor in previous editions of the Masters, with the last four winners all claiming at least one PGA Tour win during January-March of that year. Chris Gotterup has blown hot and cold at times, but his two title triumphs at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the WM Phoenix Open are worthy of note. Although you have to go back to Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, for the last time a debutant reigned supreme at Augusta.