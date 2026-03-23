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Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters TournamentGetty Images
Book The Masters 2026 tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get The Masters 2026 tickets: Prices, Augusta National Golf Club information & more

Check out how you can buy tickets to see the world’s best golfers in action this April

For some players and fans, the opening Major of the year at The Masters, Augusta National in Georgia, is the pinnacle moment of the golfing year. The countdown until the first group tees off in this year’s Masters on April 9.

Rory McIlroy wrote his name into Masters folklore when claiming his first green jacket twelve months ago and completing the career Grand Slam at the same time. 

Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to The Masters, including how much they cost and where you can get them from.

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When is The Masters 2026 from Augusta?

The 90th edition of the Masters Tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, April 9, to Sunday, April 12, in Augusta, Georgia. 

Prior to the start of the tournament, practice rounds take place on Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7. 

On Wednesday, April 8, it's the ‘Par 3 Contest’, which is played on a separate 9-hole / par-27 course on the northeast corner of Augusta National.

How to get The Masters 2026 golf tickets

With demand for Master's tickets far outweighing supply, tickets are distributed randomly. Entering the Masters lottery is the only way to secure official tickets to the week’s events at Augusta.

The 2026 tournament ticket lottery was open between June 1 and 20, 2025, and interested parties had to register and apply on the Masters site. 

While only one application was allowed per person/household, you were able to apply for tickets on multiple days. The winners were notified via email in July, and payments were required shortly after.

Those who failed to claim tickets via the lottery route may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining Masters tickets. 

Prices may be higher on resale sites, but if you’re yearning to gain access to the Augusta National, they could be the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How much are The Masters 2026 golf tickets?

If you were lucky enough to be selected via the lottery, Masters 2026 tickets were priced as follows:

  • Practice rounds (Mon & Tue): from $125
  • Par 3 Contest (Wed): from $150
  • Tournament Days (Thu-Sun): from $160

For those looking for Master’s hospitality packages, ‘The Map & Flag’ is the Augusta National's official luxury premium option, with weekly passes available for around $17,000.

Remember to keep tabs on the Masters' official site for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

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History of the Augusta National Golf Club

The Masters takes place at the Augusta National Golf Club and is the only one of the four Majors to be played on the same course every single year. 

The Augusta National course has specific characteristics, such as uneven fairway lies, swirling winds, and fast and undulating greens, which certain players thrive upon, while others struggle.

Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, the Augusta National course was designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1932. The Masters has been played at the club since 1934, with Horton Smith winning that inaugural edition.

Each of the holes at Augusta National is named for its distinctive plant. Some have changed through the years; No. 14, for example, used to be known as Spanish Dagger but is now known as Chinese Fir for the exotic plant that is located on the left side of the fairway. Over the years, more than 80,000 plants of more than 350 varieties have been added to the Augusta National grounds.

What to expect from The Masters 2026

The world’s best golfers are gathering at the spectacular Augusta National Golf Club for the 90th edition of The Masters.

Rory McIlroy returns to Georgia, aiming to defend his Masters crown that he won dramatically last year. However, we haven’t had a repeat winner since Tiger Woods in 2002, and on the whole, the previous year’s green jacket wearer has failed to even muster a challenge on their return to the hallowed turf of Augusta. Only 4 of the last 11 victors have recorded a top-10 finish when defending, and three even missed the cut.

It’s the 2022 and 2024 champion, Scottie Scheffler, who’s the bookmakers’ favourite to top the leaderboard again, though. Since debuting at Augusta in 2020, he’s not finished worse than 19th, and he’s notched four top-10 results in-a-row.

Early-season form has proved a vital factor in previous editions of the Masters, with the last four winners all claiming at least one PGA Tour win during January-March of that year. Chris Gotterup has blown hot and cold at times, but his two title triumphs at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the WM Phoenix Open are worthy of note. Although you have to go back to Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979, for the last time a debutant reigned supreme at Augusta.

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Frequently asked questions

With demand for Masters tickets far outweighing supply, tickets are distributed randomly. Entering the Masters lottery is the only way to secure official tickets to the week’s events at Augusta.

The 2026 tournament ticket lottery was open between June 1-20, 2025 and interested parties had to register and apply on the Masters site. While only one application was allowed per person/household, you were able to apply for tickets on multiple days. The winners were notified via email in July and payments were required shortly after.

 

The top-50 players in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite to Augusta, as do those inside the top-50 during the week before the tournament takes place. Previous Masters’ winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included.

In addition, the top-12 and ties from last year's Masters are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors from the previous year, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event over the past 12 months also securing a spot. 

Invites are given to the two finalists of the US Amateur and the winner of The Amateur Championship too, along with the winners of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Latin America Amateur Championship, the US Mid-Amateur and the NCCA Division 1 Men's Individual Champion. The final place in the field is made available to the winner of the pre-Masters event, the Valero Texas Open.

 

In the UK, you can watch The Masters, along with all PGA Tour and DP World Tour events, live and exclusively on Sky Sports. If you're an existing Sky customer you can add Sky Sports online, or through the My Sky app at any time. Package starts from £22 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. 

The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. Non-Sky customers can also stream the action with NOW TV.

United State viewers can access Masters coverage over the four days using the following platforms; CBS/Paramount/ESPN/Prime Video. The Masters will stream live on Prime Video for the first time during the early sessions on Thursday and Friday. ESPN will pick up coverage in the latter stages during those opening two rounds.

CBS will air the Masters live on Saturday and Sunday, with Paramount streaming early coverage over the weekend. This will be the 71st year for CBS at the Masters.

 

Play is in groups of three during the first two rounds, and groups of two during the final two days. Groups are organised and assigned by officials for the initial two rounds, with each player having one morning and one-afternoon tee-time. During the final two rounds, players tee-off in reverse order of accumulated score, with the leaders starting last. After 36 holes, the field is reduced to the top 50 players and ties and they compete in the third and fourth rounds.

If players are tied for the win after 72 holes, a sudden-death playoff begins immediately. The playoff starts on the 18th hole, followed by the 10th hole. Players alternate between these two holes until a winner is determined.

 

The Course: Par 72, 7,555 yards
Course record: 63 (Nick Price 1986, Greg Norman 1996)
Lowest winning score: 268 (-20) Dustin Johnson 2020
Most wins: 6 Jack Nicklaus, 5 Tiger Woods, 4 Arnold Palmer
Prize money: The 2025 winner received $4.2m of a $21m purse

 

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters’ victories. ‘The Golden Bear’ who won a staggering 18 majors in total, won six Masters titles over a 23-year period between 1963 and 1986. Tiger Woods is one behind Nicklaus with five Augusta crowns and he is the last player to go back-to-back having topped the leaderboard in both 2001 and 2002. Nick Faldo is the most successful British player in Masters history following his three wins between 1989 and 1996.

Bobby Jones, founder of the Augusta National Golf Club in 1933 and co-founder of the Masters which began in 1934, came up with the idea of a members' jacket. Inspired by the leaves on the azalea bushes that dominated Augusta National, green was the suggested colour to be used. Sam Snead, in 1949, became the first Masters winner to be awarded a green jacket and the tradition has been maintained ever since.

Initially, only first-time winners were allowed to remove the jacket from the property and then just for the first 12 months. However recently, champions have been given a replica jacket they can take away.

2025     Rory McIlroy
2024     Scottie Scheffler
2023     Jon Rahm         
2022     Scottie Scheffler          
2021     Hideki Matsuyama       
2020     Dustin Johnson             
2019     Tiger Woods     
2018     Patrick Reed    
2017     Sergio García  
2016     Danny Willett  

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