The Saudi Roshn Pro League association has settled the row over whether Al-Nassr can complete new signings during the summer transfer window, despite reports that the club is carrying financial commitments.

Omar Batterjee, the official spokesman for the Pro League association, told a press conference on Monday that having financial commitments does not automatically bar a club from registering new players, provided it submits documents proving it can meet those commitments.

Batterjee confirmed that Al-Nassr, like every other club, must submit a clear schedule of the financial commitments due from it. It must also prove there is no financial gap that would affect its ability to carry out new signings.

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Permission to close deals also hinges on providing financial guarantees that cover the obligations arising from new signings, the spokesman pointed out. Meet those, and a club can get on with its business in the market.









The association's message was clear: talk of debts or financial commitments does not necessarily clash with Al-Nassr's ability to sign players, as long as the club meets the financial requirements and guarantees set by the relevant authorities.

These clarifications land as Al-Nassr push to bolster their squad for the new season. The club have already wrapped up a number of signings, with fans continuing to ask questions about the club's finances and whether it can keep spending in the transfer market.