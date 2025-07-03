'The jury is still out' - Kasey Keller warns against overreaction, questions Diego Luna's World Cup readiness for USMNT despite promising Gold Cup performances

The former USMNT star praised Luna’s promising showings, but says he needs to repeat it against stronger opposition

WHAT HAPPENED

Diego Luna has capitalized on his chances with the USMNT at the Gold Cup. The 21-year-old scored a brace against Guatemala in the semifinals, and has three goals in the competition so far. But former USMNT star Kasey Keller says "the jury is still out against difficult opposition" for the Real Salt Lake player.

“So what have we seen from Diego?” Keller said on the Futbol Americas podcast. “We’ve seen him take advantage of the opportunities he has gotten in a January camp and a Gold Cup. Because I don’t remember calling Diego Luna’s name against Turkey and Switzerland. Against European opposition that will be decent World Cup teams.

“We’re not talking about Spain or France or Argentina or Brazil, we’re talking about Switzerland that rolled them and Turkey that beat them. And nobody was saying ‘Hey look at the way Malik Tilman played against Switzerland or Diego Luna against Turkey.’ You’re talking about against Trinidad and against the 106th-ranked team in the world. We’re not talking against a great team.”

The former USMNT goalkeeper also dismissed the importance of tournament success before the World Cup, noting the bulk of the matches will be friendlies.

"He’s giving himself a chance," Kellery said. "But the jury is still out against difficult opposition because, to me, that is the gauge. I don’t care if the US wins the Gold Cup and flames out at the World Cup. These are all friendlies until that first match at the World Cup. And we’re trying to gauge who cares, who wants to be there and caring and being there is important.

"But you still have to have the quality to be able to beat good teams. There’s a reason why this national team has not beaten a European opposition since 2021. And right now, you’re seeing a side that beats a team they should beat but loses to everybody else.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Luna emerged as one of several promising young attackers in the USMNT player pool, but faces fierce competition for a World Cup roster spot. The likes of Tim Weah, Christian Pulisic, Malik Tilman and several others stand in his way before he can successfully earn a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their 2-1 win over Guatemala in the Gold Cup semifinals, the USMNT will face Mexico in the final of the tournament on Sunday in Houston.