The Jordanian Federation issues an official statement regarding Badou Zaki

The Jordan Football Association issued an official statement today, Sunday, regarding the Moroccan Badou Zaki, the new head coach of Jordan.

The board of the Jordan Football Association, chaired by Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, has appointed the Moroccan coach Badou Zaki as head coach of the senior national team on a one-year contract. He will lead Jordan in the upcoming competitions, succeeding his compatriot Jamal Sellami.

The association said in its statement: "The Jordan Football Association will hold a press conference at 12 noon on Thursday 6 August, at its headquarters, to present the head coach of the senior national team, the Moroccan Badou Zaki, and to discuss the features of the upcoming phase for Jordan."

It continued: "The association invites representatives of accredited media outlets to attend the presentation ceremony and cover the press conference."

Zaki boasts a distinguished record as both a player and a coach. He led the Moroccan national team to a historic achievement at the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico, reaching the round of 16. That same year he was crowned African Footballer of the Year, and he enjoyed a remarkable spell with the Spanish club Real Mallorca.

In the dugout, Zaki took the Moroccan national team to the final of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations. He has also coached a string of clubs and national teams, most notably Wydad AC, FUS Rabat, Kawkab Marrakech and Ittihad Tanger, as well as the national sides of Sudan and Niger.