'The job I always dreamed of' - Solskjaer vows to deliver success to Man Utd fans after landing permanent role

The Norwegian is desperate to deliver trophies for the club's supporters having been handed a three-year contract at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has vowed to deliver success after being named as manager on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian has presided over 14 wins from his 19 games in charge so far, including a memorable comeback against .

And the former Molde head coach, who replaced Jose Mourinho following his 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Boxing Day, admitted how thrilled he was to have landed the job of his dreams.

Having already enjoyed success with the Red Devils in his playing days, Solskjaer will now hope to grasp the opportunity to win silverware with the club as a manager.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club. It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here," Solskjaer told the club's official website.

"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

Solskjaer has been handed a three-year deal and will now turn his attention to achieving as much success as possible in the remainder of the season.

The fifth-placed Red Devils are locked in a fierce battle with Arsenal, and for a top-four finish with just four points separating the four teams.

Meanwhile, they have a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final with to attend to, as Solskajer looks to repeat his 1999 Champions League final heroics at Camp Nou as a coach.

Article continues below

He will now also begin planning the club's summer transfer targets in earnest, knowing he has the full backing of the board.

His first game as United's official, permanent manager comes on Saturday as the Red Devils host at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will have one eye on his first Manchester derby as a manager, too, which could go some way towards determining their top-four hopes as well as the title race, with the two sides clashing on April 24.