"The Hour of Discontent"... Real Madrid fans rile Mbappé with an unexpected move

In a strange and unusual move within the walls of a historic club like Real Madrid, there has been a clear sign of growing discontent amongst a section of the fanbase towards one of the team’s star players.

A new website, functioning as a digital ‘hourglass’, meticulously tracks every moment remaining on French player Kylian Mbappé’s contract with ‘Los Blancos’.

Mbappé featured in the match in which Real Madrid lost 2-1 away to Real Mallorca at the Son Moix stadium in La Liga’s 30th round.

The hosts took the lead through a goal from Manu Morlanes, before Los Blancos equalised in the dying minutes, However, Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi snatched a killer winner in stoppage time, dealing a severe blow to Real Madrid’s title hopes, particularly ahead of their crucial clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

With this defeat, the team’s tally remains at 69 points in second place, now seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Read also:

Mbappé changes the Real Madrid equation... Arbeloa: We have a "pleasant problem" with Bellingham

Some Real Madrid fans have launched a website called mbappe2029.com, featuring a live countdown timer showing the time remaining on Mbappé’s contract, which expires in June 2029.

It is not just the countdown; the website also constantly updates the total amount of money the club has paid the French striker since he joined in the summer of 2024.

Mbappé is currently one of the most criticised players within the Real Madrid camp, and this website reflects the frustration felt by a section of the fanbase who believe the French star’s attacking performance has yet to live up to the high expectations associated with his name and salary.

It is expected that this content will not sit well with Mbappé himself, nor with the club’s management, who always prefer to focus on internal unity ahead of crucial fixtures, foremost among them the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Read also:

Video: Former Barcelona defender takes on Mbappé: ‘One mistake from me versus ten from you’

