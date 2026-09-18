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Canada v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

'The first, second and third choice': a giant club begins its pursuit of Bono

Al Hilal
River Plate
Y. Bounou
Saudi Pro League
Liga Profesional
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Argentina
Morocco

Will Al-Hilal allow him to leave?

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has caught the eye of River Plate. The Argentine club are weighing up a move for the Morocco international in the upcoming transfer window, bracing for the departure of their young stopper Santiago Beltran.

Argentine journalist Hernan Castillo says Bounou is the only name River Plate are chasing to replace Beltran, calling the Moroccan the club's "first, second and third choice" for the role.

River Plate's management have already made initial contact with Bounou's entourage, according to the same source, sounding out his position and the chances of opening negotiations over a move in the coming period.

Two things drive that interest: his considerable experience at international level and his well-known affection for the club. Bounou has previously made clear he'd love to pull on the shirt of "Los Millonarios" one day.

He spoke about the possibility after the World Cup. "It does not depend on me, but if the opportunity arises at some point, that would be a good thing," Bounou said.

Any deal, though, runs through Riyadh. Bounou is under contract at Al-Hilal until the middle of 2028, so his departure hinges on the Saudi club's stance and whatever negotiations follow between the two parties.

For now, River Plate see him as their sole option should Beltran leave. They want to strengthen the position with a goalkeeper who brings serious international experience.

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