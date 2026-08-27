There are opponents you lose to, and there is one opponent it is simply impossible to beat. For Real Madrid, the kings of Europe and the masters of its records, this nightmare has just one name: Arsenal.

After years of avoiding it, the Champions League draw has decreed the meeting once again, placing José Mourinho's Real Madrid in front of the one hurdle they have never overcome.

Held today in Monaco, the league phase draw of the 2026/2027 UEFA Champions League handed Spain's Real Madrid a fiery, recurring clash with England's Arsenal. Back to the surface comes one of the most embarrassing statistics in the Spanish club's continental history.

Opta, the global football statistics network, laid bare the shocking figure that haunts Real Madrid against the Gunners in a special report. Arsenal, they confirmed, are the team Real Madrid have faced more than any other in the history of the European Cup and UEFA Champions League without ever managing a single win against them.

Four official meetings in the continental competition tell the story. The Spanish giants have not tasted victory even once, drawing one and losing three.

The roots of this hurdle go back to 2005/2006, when Thierry Henry's Arsenal knocked Real Madrid out of the round of 16 after winning at the Santiago Bernabéu and drawing at Highbury. Last season renewed the meeting, and Arsenal tightened their grip with a win both home and away over Europe's historic champions.

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Now, with the curtain drawn on the new draw, Real Madrid's squad have one final chance to break this eternal curse. Fail, and they confirm that Arsenal will forever remain the only nightmare the kings of Europe cannot defeat.

The official matches (UEFA Champions League)

2005-2006 round of 16 (first leg): Real Madrid 0–1 Arsenal (in Madrid, goal by Thierry Henry).

2005-2006 round of 16 (second leg): Arsenal 0–0 Real Madrid (in London).

2024-2025 quarter-final (first leg): Arsenal 3–0 Real Madrid.

2024-2025 quarter-final (second leg): Real Madrid 1–2 Arsenal (Arsenal advancing on a 5–1 aggregate).