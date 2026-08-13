The dream came true: Bellingham declares his loyalty to Mourinho's project

Third place at the World Cup was not the end of the road for the Real Madrid midfield star. It was a launchpad towards a season he sees as the most important of his career at the White Castle.

England international Jude Bellingham could not hide his excitement at working with the new coaching staff under Jose Mourinho. He was speaking in his first interview with the club's official channel RMTV after returning to the Valdebebas training centre following international duty.

"I feel as though I already have a relationship with him, and working with a coach like Mourinho is a dream come true for me," Bellingham said. "I've only had one chance to see him, but I'm really excited to learn more about him."

The England star was blunt about how brutal pre-season has been. "I'm running a lot in the heat, and playing a lot of football with my team-mates," he said. "It's difficult, but it's good to enjoy it. I really love this kind of hard work."

A message brimming with ambition followed for the Real Madrid faithful. "Now I'm more mature and I have more experience," he said. "I have a good feeling about this season with the new players and the coach."

Bellingham signed off with a nod to his hunger for silverware in a Real Madrid shirt. "It's a great honour for me to play for this club. I hope to stay here for many years to come."