"The dominance continues": Al-Ittihad shock Felix with a sarcastic message!

Al-Ittihad's official account took aim at Al-Nassr's Portuguese star João Félix after Saturday's Clásico, which the former won 2-1 to close out matchday 5 of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Félix had already stunned the media with a pointed statement: "I will not speak to you, because if I speak I will expose what is happening in the league."

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The tweet, posted on "X", carried a mocking design. Australia's Ange Postecoglou, the Al-Nassr coach, and Portugal's Félix, player of the "Global" club, appeared shrunk to a tiny size. In the foreground, a figure pinched his index finger and thumb together, a nod to how small the pair looked from the vantage point of "the Dean".

Alongside the design, Al-Ittihad's account added a jab: "From the Dean's perspective", before following it with "The dominance continues", underlining "the Dean's" superiority over Al-Nassr in the Clásico.

For some, the win came as a surprise. Al-Ittihad have endured a season of crises, from player departures to administrative problems and more besides.

The victory lifts Al-Ittihad to 11 points in fourth. Al-Nassr stay frozen on 12 in second, level with Al-Qadsiah and behind leaders Al-Hilal on 15.