A Spanish journalist has revealed the date of the decisive meeting between Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid officials to discuss the renewal of the Brazilian star's contract.

Rodra, the well-known ESPN journalist, wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Vinicius Junior is scheduled to hold a meeting with Real Madrid tomorrow, Wednesday, amid the ongoing dispute over the renewal of his contract."

The offer, he added, will not move. "Real Madrid do not intend to raise their latest offer to renew the player's contract, while Vinicius is still demanding around 30 million euros per season, whereas the club's offer reaches only 22 million."

Powerful voices inside the Bernabeu are pushing another route entirely. "Prominent figures within Real Madrid support the idea of selling Vinicius, coinciding with growing optimism at Arsenal about the possibility of completing the deal, with estimates that its value would be around 150 million euros."

He concluded: "Vinicius's representatives still deny the existence of contacts with Arsenal, but sources close to the deal confirm that talks are already taking place, with strong involvement from sporting director Berta and manager Arteta in the negotiations."



