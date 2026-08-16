The deal is finally done: Rodri joins Barcelona

Barcelona have completed the signing of Manchester City star Rodri, ending a lengthy back and forth to bolster the Catalan side's ranks from the start of the new season.

The Spain international's future had been up in the air since the end of the World Cup, which his country won and where he was named best player. Real Madrid and Barcelona both moved to sign him.

Real Madrid looked the closest to landing Rodri at first, before the deal swung towards Barcelona in recent days.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the switch is done.

Writing on his official X account, Romano said: "Rodri to Barcelona. An agreement has been reached on the transfer of the Spanish midfielder from Manchester City to Barcelona".

He added: "Everything is done for the former Ballon d'Or winner. Manchester City have given the green light to the last offer submitted by Barcelona".

Barcelona have pushed hard over the past few days to seal the deal, tabling more than one offer to Manchester City. Some reports put the final bid at 70 million euros.

Rodri has one year left on his contract with the Citizens. He was absent from City's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, which the Gunners won 3-0.



