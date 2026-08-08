Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Jorge MessiGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

The clinic of Messi's father issues an official statement regarding his death

Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Inter Miami CF
Monterrey
Leagues Cup
Inter Miami CF vs Leon
Leon
Nottingham Forest vs Barcelona
Nottingham Forest
Barcelona
Club Friendlies
Udinese vs Barcelona
Udinese
L. Messi
US
Mexico
England
Spain
Italy
Argentina

The clinic justified its non-disclosure of the details of the death

The "Sanatorio Centro" clinic in the Argentine city of Rosario announced on Saturday the death of Jorge Messi, father of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, at the age of 68.

Its medical director delivered an official statement on behalf of the clinic's management: "Sanatorio Centro regrets to inform you of the death of the patient Jorge Messi, aged 68, which occurred today at two o'clock in the morning."

Read also

Barcelona player agrees with the club on his departure

FIFA celebrates Argentina's crazy hat-trick against Egypt's net

"We stand with the members of his family and his loved ones in these difficult moments, and we offer them our sincere condolences," the statement added.

Out of respect for the Messi family's privacy and in line with the laws protecting patients' data, the clinic said it would disclose nothing more about the circumstances of the death: "Out of respect for the family's privacy, no further details will be provided about the medical circumstances of the death."

Jorge Messi was one of the most important people in his son's career. He managed Lionel's sporting and professional affairs from his early years, going with him on the move from Argentina to Barcelona at a young age, before the forward became one of the greatest players in history.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google