Ferran Torres has gone to war with Barcelona and its supporters. Controversial comments made during a media tour in the United States inflamed the Catalan public and accelerated the striker's exit from the Camp Nou.

Departure decision nears resolution

Catalan press reports say the 26-year-old has settled on a move to European champions Paris Saint-Germain, a full year before his Barça contract expires.

Most strikingly, Torres wants the deal done before 12 August, the day he is due back at the Catalan side's training camp for the new season. He is desperate to avoid a direct clash with the club's management and its furious fans.

Statements that ignited the crisis

The row exploded when the scorer in the most recent World Cup final publicly demanded that Barcelona's management "prove its desire to keep him", and called on it to "open the door to negotiation". The Catalans saw those words as blackmail, an attempt to cash in on the fame he had earned with his brilliance at the World Cup.

Fury poured out well beyond social media. The Catalan sports press piled in too, launching a fierce attack on the player.

"Sporting suicide", according to the Catalan press

Catalan newspaper "Sport" branded Torres's actions "suicide through media outreach", slamming his promotional tour in America. The trip included appearances on multiple television programmes and an invitation from America's baseball league to take part in an event at Yankee Stadium.

Journalist Luis Carrasco wrote with heavy sarcasm: "When you think the best way to thank the club that changed the course of your career is to provoke it with a media tour as if you were a pop star promoting his new album, then you are confusing Barcelona with a music production company".

Ingratitude or a legitimate right?

Carrasco went further: "Barcelona does not offer flowers and compliments, but grants standing and glory. The club is the one that turned you from a good player into a global star, and provided you with the platform to shine on the greatest stages".

He continued: "History runs contrary to what you imagine. You should wake up every morning grateful for the honour of wearing the shirt worn by Messi, Cruyff and Maradona, not haggle over staying".

A meteoric rise and a resounding fall

Torres produced an exceptional season, scoring 20 goals and providing 3 assists in 47 matches. He became the ideal alternative to Poland's Robert Lewandowski under Hansi Flick, form that earned him a place at the World Cup with Spain. Yet a handful of ill-judged words were enough to tear down everything he had built.