The big shock! Flick drops Hamza Abdelkarim after his exceptional display

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick left young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim out of the internal training match that the Catalan side organised at the end of their camp at England's St George's Park on Monday. The surprise call raised questions about the young forward's future at the club.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Flick set up an internal training match of three periods, each lasting 20 minutes, after the cancellation of the scheduled friendly against Preston North End, who did not have enough players to face the Catalan side. He even brought in a professional referee to run the match and give the trial an official feel.

Hamza Abdelkarim out of the plans

Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim took no part in the training match, a striking decision given his clear brilliance in the previous friendly, where he scored two impressive goals.

Flick offered no reason for leaving Hamza out, and the omission sparked widespread questions.

Spanish full-back Alejandro Balde also missed the training match, with the technical staff again offering no explanation.

Flick splits the team and tests attacking alternatives

Flick divided his players into two balanced teams. The first was made up of Polish goalkeeper Szczesny, Xavi Espart, Christensen, Gerard Martin, Jofre Torrents, Casado, Marc Bernal, Oriol Guillén, Ademi, Ebrima Toncara and Alex Gonzalez.

Facing them were goalkeeper Eiker Rodriguez, Hector Fort, Araujo, Cortes, Pesquer, Farinas, Gil Fernandez, Fermin, Roni, Toni Fernandez and Raphinha.

Waiting on the substitutes' bench were Aaron Yakubchvili, Tommy Marques, Oscar Gistau, Shane Kluivert, Ibrahim Diarra and Jesse Beseo, who made his first appearance with Barcelona's first team in this training match.

Fermin opens the scoring and Flick tests the centre-forward role

Fermin opened the scoring for his team in one of the first attacks, but Xavi Espart quickly levelled for the other side moments later.

One of the trial's most notable features was Flick's experiment at centre-forward in Hamza Abdelkarim's absence. He picked Toni Fernandez, who missed the previous friendly against Birmingham, along with Ebrima Toncara to fill the advanced role, as the German coach hunted for effective attacking alternatives.

De Jong present in the stands despite injury

Dutch star Frenkie de Jong watched from the stands to follow his team-mates. He is out with an injury to his right knee and awaits further medical examinations to determine whether he will continue with conservative treatment or need surgical intervention.

Sporting director Deco, executive director Bojan Krkic and football director Alejandro Echevarria also attended, keen to run the rule over the players before the official season starts.

Return to Barcelona amid questions about Hamza's future

After this unofficial friendly, Barcelona rested for a few hours at St George's Park before heading to the airport, with the team scheduled to arrive back in Barcelona early in the afternoon on Monday.

One big question still hangs over the camp. Why leave Hamza Abdelkarim out of the training match despite his clear brilliance? And does it point to new developments in his future with the Catalan side?