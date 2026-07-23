Milan have handed Luka Modric a new deal. The Croatian midfielder and captain will lead the Rossoneri for another season.

Confirmation came via the club's official account on X, which posted a picture of Modric alongside the words: "The future still carries his name.. Luka's story with the Rossoneri continues".

The statement kept the financial terms under wraps, but the renewal rewards a run of outstanding displays since the Croatia international arrived, along with his leadership on and off the pitch at the age of forty.

Modric joined Milan in the summer of 2025 from Real Madrid on a free transfer, capping a glittering career in Spain. He quickly became one of the cornerstones of Massimiliano Allegri's side.

That experience is exactly what Milan are banking on as they chase the Serie A title and the Champions League next season. Modric has grown into one of the most influential voices in the dressing room and a reference point for the club's young talents.