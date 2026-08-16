Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1081130306.jpgDeFodi Images
Nino Duit

Translated by

“That would be wrong financially and sporting-wise”: Max Eberl gives an update on Bayern Munich’s potential sale candidates

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
J. Palhinha
S. Boey

Sporting director Max Eberl gave an update on the efforts to sell Joao Palhinha and Sacha Boey after Bayern Munich’s 3-1 friendly win against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Palhinha was left out of the squad against Leipzig because a transfer is taking shape. "There are negotiations. And there are negotiations where a transfer could happen. That is why we did not want to take any risk today," Eberl said afterwards, before adding with a smile: "It is a lengthy process, without me being able to announce anything."

On Friday, Eberl had already said talks with Aston Villa had broken down, so it now appears to be about a move to Newcastle United. Until now, Bayern Munich had always insisted only a permanent transfer would be an option. On Saturday, though, Eberl did not rule out a loan: "There are so many different possibilities nowadays for how certain things can be secured. If you have a loan where someone says they are prepared to pay a high loan fee, then you would have to accept that too."

Palhinha joined Munich from FC Fulham in 2024 for €50 million, but failed to live up to expectations. Last season, the 31-year-old holding midfielder played on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, but a permanent transfer did not materialise. Bayern Munich want around €25 million for such a deal, though it may now come down to another loan. Newcastle are looking for a successor to Bruno Guimaraes, with Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund also under discussion.

Sacha Boey came on against Leipzig

Meanwhile, Eberl praised Palhinha's behaviour in training as "100 per cent professional". The same goes for Sacha Boey, who is also expected to leave. However, no transfer is currently taking shape for the 25-year-old right-back. Against Leipzig, Boey came on as early as the ninth minute after Konrad Laimer's injury and then turned in a good performance.

"Sacha has quality, there is no doubt about that," said Eberl. "But when I look at our squad, on the right side we normally have Stanisic and Laimer. That makes Sacha the number three right-back and that is fair to no one. Injuries can change things. But keeping Sacha because Konny might be out for a week is financially wrong and, in terms of honesty towards the lad, also wrong from a sporting point of view."

Club Friendlies
FC Heidenheim crest
FC Heidenheim
HDH
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Bayern Munich have told Palhinha and Boey, as well as the currently injured left winger Bryan Zaragoza (24), "quite transparently that they will not play a role for us in the new season". Boey spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray Istanbul, Zaragoza at AS Roma.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google