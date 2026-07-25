Marc-André ter Stegen's move to Ajax has hit fresh complications, according to transfer market expert Matteo Moretto of Marca. While the deal was said to be virtually done on Friday, talks have stalled again in the past few hours.

On Friday, nothing seemed to stand in the way of the FC Barcelona goalkeeper's move to Amsterdam. Ter Stegen was close to completing his transfer to Ajax, Barça had given the green light and a trip to the Netherlands looked only a matter of time.

That picture has now changed completely, Moretto explains. What first looked like a formality has turned into another obstacle in a transfer case developing into 'one of the biggest summer sagas in the Spanish transfer market'.

At first, the problem was mainly tax-related, but a dispute has now also emerged over how the German goalkeeper's salary will be split. That has pushed negotiations into another impasse.

Barcelona do not want to make any further concessions because of the financial fair play rules. The Catalan club are holding their line, which leaves Ajax with little room to move the negotiations forward.

Ajax cannot take any extra steps at this stage to complete Ter Stegen's arrival after all. The transfer has therefore ground to a complete halt again, and a quick breakthrough does not currently appear to be in sight.

Still, there is an expectation that things will become clearer again in the coming days. Both clubs will have to decide whether a compromise is still possible to get the transfer over the line.

For now, Ter Stegen remains in Barcelona. The German goalkeeper is waiting to see whether Ajax and Barça can still remove the remaining obstacles so that a loan move to the Johan Cruyff ArenA can yet become reality.