Ten Hag warns there is still 'a lot to come' from Man Utd teenager Garnacho

Erik ten Hag believes Alejandro Garnacho can scale greater heights as there is still 'a lot to come' from the Man Utd teenager.

Garnacho shone against City

Set up Rashford for the winner

Ten Hag believes youngster can offer more

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine delivered an impactful cameo in the Manchester derby, assisting Marcus Rashford for the winner, as the Red Devils sealed a thrilling 2-1 comeback win at home. Ten Hag turned to the youngster when he needed some inspiration from the bench and he did not disappoint. The Dutch manager hailed Garnacho's ability to take on defenders but also warned there is plenty more to come.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having — he beats players one on one. He’s learnt in the last months about how to play in a team, how to live, how to do the right things in the week, how to have the right attitude on the training ground and you see how he’s acting as a team player and with his individual skills that can make the difference," he told reporters.

"Also for him, it’s to keep going in the process. It’s not done. There is a lot to come. There is a lot of room for improvement with him but he can help, he can contribute on the highest level already and I’m really happy. It’s a bonus for us as a club that you bring in young players and they can come not only into the squad but the team and I think that is a part of our project that has to contribute to our success," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho has established himself as a key member of the United squad since he was handed his full debut in the Europa League against FC Sheriff in October. He went on to score his first goal in the same competition against Real Sociedad and then went on to bag his first Premier League goal, an injury-time winner away to Fulham.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? Erik ten Hag's side take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, and Garnacho will hope that he is rewarded with a start after his heroics against City.