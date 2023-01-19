Ten Hag warns Arsenal: Man Utd have already beaten you without Casemiro!

Erik ten Hag remains confident that Manchester United can cope without Casemiro against Arsenal, pointing out they beat them without him last time.

Casemiro suspended for Arsenal showdown

Ten Hag reminds Gunners of result last time

McTominay or Fred likely to come in

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United were dealt a blow as Casemiro picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace, ruling him out of Sunday's title clash against Arsenal. United boss Erik ten Hag was, however, keen to point out that his side have already got the better of the Gunners this season, when Casemiro only appeared as a late substitute.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "This time we'll have to do the same. Casemiro is obviously a really important player for us and he is one of the reasons that we are in the position that we are now. We have a squad and we have to fill that gap and make a proper plan and the squad has to fill it. As a team, we already showed how to beat Arsenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since settling into life in the Premier League, Casemiro has become a huge part of United's surge up the table, helping them to become unlikely title contenders. Ten Hag now has to weigh up his options on how best to replace the Brazilian against Arsenal's slick midfield, with Scott McTominay or Fred likely to come in.

WHAT NEXT? All eyes will be on the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon to see what the latest instalment of the Arsenal vs Manchester United rivalry offers up, with the Gunners currently eight points clear at the top of the table. As for Casemiro, he'll serve his one-match ban and be available again for United's meeting with Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final.