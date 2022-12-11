Ten Hag vows Man Utd will do 'everything in their power' to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Manchester United parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in November and Erik ten Hag has vowed to replace him in January.

Ronaldo left Man Utd after whirlwind few days

Ten Hag wants to replace striker

Refused to be drawn on any names

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo's time at Manchester United came to a sorry end last month after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. His contract was mutually terminated, leaving a void up front at Old Trafford, and Ten Hag has vowed to replace Ronaldo under one condition.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking about the prospect of signing a replacement, Ten Hag said: "Yes but only when we find the right player. We do everything in our power. We are doing research on every opportunity and we do everything we can if that opportunity is there to contract them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite vowing to strengthen up front, the Dutchman did not want to be drawn on anyone in particular, adding: "I cannot give comments on specific players. I will never do that. Players have contracts and I respect that, but make sure we are working in the background to get the right players in."

United have been linked with moves for World Cup stars Cody Gakpo and Goncalo Ramos in recent months.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? The Red Devils recently conducted warm weather training in Spain ahead of their return to Premier League action. Their first game back following the World Cup break is against Nottingham Forest on December 27.