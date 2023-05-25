'He's a massive player' - Erik ten Hag hails Casemiro after Manchester United batter Chelsea to secure Champions League spot

- Scored opener in 4-1 win over Chelsea
- Crucial part of United's Champions League qualification
- Signed for £60 million ($70m) last summer
WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro scored once and was instrumental in Manchester United's second as the Red Devils thrashed Chelsea at Old Trafford in a victory that secured Champions League football next year. It was his second goal in as many games, with the Brazilian playing a crucial part in Manchester United working their way back into Europe's biggest competition
WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag highlighted his defensive midfielder's impact on Sky Sports following the game. "He's a massive player. Such a good signing. He adapted so well to Premier League football. He missed many games and we noticed that. When he's not there our game is different. You see how important he is in everything. This week twice he's scored. The first goal is always the most important of the game. He's doing a massive job and we're really happy."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro has made a major impact in Man United's late season charge after missing a handful of games due to suspension and injury. The £60m ($70m) signing has scored three and assisted three while also offering valuable defensive cover this year.
WHAT NEXT? Man United host Fulham in the final game of the season on Sunday at Old Trafford.