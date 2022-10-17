'We miss him' - Ten Hag issues Eriksen fitness update as Man Utd prepare for clash with former club Tottenham

Erik ten Hag has revealed that it is too early to say whether Christian Eriksen will play against former club Tottenham on Wednesday.

Eriksen missed Newcastle game with illness

Ten Hag unsure when playmaker will return

Spurs clash looming

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish midfielder fell ill ahead of the Red Devils' match against Newcastle United which forced Ten Hag to drop him from the squad. There are now doubts over whether he will feature against Spurs in midweek.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about a possible return date for the midfielder, the United boss told Viaplay: "We miss him when he's not available. But we have a squad and another 11 players on the pitch. So then we have to construct another team and we can bring players from the bench, who are all good.

"I can't tell [if he will face Spurs]. I know you're from Denmark, and want to know, and I want to express he's played fantastic, at this moment, for us. In our team, he really contributes to what we are at this moment. I don't know if he will be available for Wednesday but I hope [so], of course."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen has made 12 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer. He has earned rave reviews for his displays too, registering three assists so far.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag will be hoping to have both Eriksen and Anthony Martial back for the Tottenham clash, with the Frenchman also sitting out against Newcastle.