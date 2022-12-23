Ten Hag admits he feels 'big pressure' to secure top-four finish at Man Utd this season

Erik ten Hag acknowledged the scrutiny he is under as Manchester United boss, as his side go in chase of the Champions League places.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind Tottenham in fourth with a game in hand but with a far inferior goal difference. Ten Hag acknowledged the task at hand and the extra pressure of managing an elite-level club such as United, but underlined that his team were prepared for the challenge.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''We are aware [of the need to push for a top-four place]," the Dutchman told reporters. "The competition is tough, but I think it counts for all of the seven or eight clubs who are competing for the top four. For those who follow the Premier League, it is great because it is exciting and you have to battle with everyone to get those points.

"I get it and I understand it [the pressure]. This is also the same for the manager of Chelsea and for Newcastle United. At all of those clubs, they invest a lot in their clubs. There is big pressure at all of those clubs because they all want to get into the top four."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ten Hag spent over four weeks away from his players due to the winter World Cup, United were back in action with a bang on Wednesday. Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford secured a 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Carabao Cup and progression to the quarter-finals, where they will play League One side Charlton. The Dutchman will be hoping his side can continue this form against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday as they aim to climb up the league table.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After returning to Premier League action against Forest on December 27, Ten Hag will take his side to Wolves on New Year's Eve, who will look to impress in front of new manager Julen Lopetegui.