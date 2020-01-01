‘Telles can have Robertson effect at Man Utd’ – Giggs backing Brazilian to emulate Liverpool left-back

The Red Devils legend was impressed by the South American on his debut and believes he can offer important qualities to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side

Ryan Giggs sees Alex Telles becoming ’s version of Andy Robertson, with the Red Devils finding a buccaneering left-back that is capable of emulating the efforts of a rival at .

The reigning Premier League champions have benefited considerably from the boundless energy of their full-backs.

Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are considered to set the standard when it comes to a modern day approach that requires defenders to do much more than merely keep opponents at bay.

More teams

Jurgen Klopp has found two options at Anfield that provide a regular stream of assists from the flanks, with a different dimension added to Liverpool’s game.

United may have landed themselves a performer cut from the same cloth, with Telles having impressed on his debut in a 2-1 win over .

He arrived at Old Trafford boasting 26 goals and 57 assists from a productive four-year spell at Porto, with the potential there for him to deliver a similar return in Manchester.

Giggs believes the Brazilian, who operated at wing-back against PSG, can make the same impact at United as Robertson has made across three seasons at Liverpool.

The Red Devils legend told the Webby & O’Neill Podcast: “With Telles, that’s something we’ve been missing.

“You look at Trent, Robertson, the goals they provide. Now, full-backs have to have that in their armour.

“They have to be like that, if the wingers are coming in, the full-backs have to create the width and make goals.

“It looks like he might have that extra dimension as well with creating goals.”

Telles is not the only United new boy that Giggs sees making a positive contribution to the collective cause.

Article continues below

Donny van de Beek is being eased into the fold at Old Trafford amid fierce competition for places, but the international has shown that he can be a useful alternative for Solskjaer when it comes to creativity and goal threat from deep.

Giggs added: “I think with Van de Beek, it’s how does he get in the team?

“When he’s come on, he’s impressed, he always looks like he’s got a goal in him. He scored for Holland during the international break.”