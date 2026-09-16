Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, believes it is "very wrong" that three Real Madrid players did not wear the shirt supporting the city of Ceuta in Tuesday's match against Elche.

Both teams walked out wearing shirts bearing slogans in support of Ceuta. Broadcast footage clearly shows the Elche players wearing them before taking the pitch, while the Real Madrid players collected theirs in the tunnel before emerging.

Three of them refused to display it. Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Ibrahima Konaté each took a shirt from the kit man.

Mbappé and Vinícius pulled theirs on but only lifted them as far as shoulder level, while Konaté simply held his in his hands. The French and Brazilian pair whipped them off moments later, just before the team walked past.

The shirt carried the slogan "We are all Caballas", a phrase in support of the autonomous city of Ceuta, which saw a huge influx of Moroccan residents at the end of last July.

Speaking to "Marca" about the row over the conduct of Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté, Tebas said: "I think this is a big mistake".

Real Madrid, he stressed, are a Spanish entity, and the whole team's involvement in this kind of initiative amounts to "an institutional act, a club act" rather than "a personal act in which one has to express an opinion".

He explained that events promoted by sporting bodies are authorised by "LaLiga" and should not be left to the opinion of footballers "when they do not affect ideological matters".

Tebas went on: "The entire team coming out wearing the shirt is a firmly established tradition at the club. The player must come out wearing the shirt. Because coming out with a folded shirt is considered the same as coming out without a shirt", rejecting any suggestion that this was a political stance.

He also weighed in on the ongoing row surrounding Moroccan player Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, who wore the Ceuta shirt in Real Betis's match against Villarreal and received threats and insults as a result. Tebas described him as "collateral damage".

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