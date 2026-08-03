Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is set to return to football next season once his suspension for a doping rule violation ends. The Ukrainian is unlikely to feature heavily at Stamford Bridge in 2026-27, though.

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea have accepted that the team have adapted without Mudryk, and they are now weighing up a loan to help him rebuild his match fitness.

Several clubs have already registered their interest in a loan for the 25-year-old, including Strasbourg, who share the same ownership group as Chelsea.

Speculation had suggested Chelsea preferred a Premier League loan to help Mudryk readjust to the pace of English football. Yet the club are now leaning towards a move to Strasbourg.

That would hand the French side an experienced and talented attacking option in the coming weeks, with Mudryk looking to rebuild his career after a difficult period away from the game.

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023. He has featured in 73 matches for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

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