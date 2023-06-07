Tammy Abraham's ACL injury recovery timeline revealed as Roma and England striker undergoes reconstructive surgery

Roma and England striker Tammy Abraham has undergone successful surgery on an ACL injury, with his recovery timeline now more clear.

Abraham suffers horror injury

Undergoes successful ACL surgery

Striker may be out until December

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Chelsea striker suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on the final day of the Serie A season, having to be carried off on a stretcher in Roma's 2-1 victory against Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico. The club have now confirmed he has undergone surgery on his left knee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Giallorossi revealed in a statement that Abraham's operation was performed by Dr Andy Williams at London's Cromwell Hospital, and describe it as 'a complete success'. Abraham will remain at the London clinic for a few days before embarking on a rehabilitation programme with his club.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The Roma statement did not give an official indication of Abraham's return date, but journalist Fabrizio Romano claims he will be out of action action until at least November or the beginning of December - a much shorter layoff than many ACL injuries usually entail.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DAZN

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ABRAHAM? It's likely that the injury absence will mean Abraham remains at Roma beyond this summer's transfer window, despite speculation that he might leave. Manchester United were among the clubs linked with a move for the 25-year-old.