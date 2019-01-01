Tagliafico welcomes Barcelona & Arsenal talk but won't disrespect Ajax

The Argentina international full-back is reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding his future, but is pleased to be attracting interest from afar

defender Nicolas Tagliafico will not be “disrespectful” to his current club by discussing potential moves elsewhere, but admits to being flattered by and Arsenal transfer talk.

The international is among those in Amsterdam to be attracting admiring glances from afar.

Another star-studded class of talent has emerged at Ajax in 2019, with the Eredivisie outfit having earned plenty of plaudits this season for a Champions League campaign which includes the notable scalp of Real Madrid.

Frenkie de Jong already has a deal in place to join Barcelona this summer, while Matthijs de Ligt continues to be linked with leading sides across Europe.

Tagliafico is another to be generating exit talk, with the South American said to be interesting teams in and .

Arsenal, , Barcelona and are among his many suitors, with the Gunners preparing themselves for a potential move to find cover for Nacho Monreal – with his current contract due to expire in the summer.

Tagliafico has told Mundo Deportivo of the exit rumours: "I am enjoying life and football. We are privileged as footballers.

"Our work is something fascinating and something we love to do. I enjoy playing for the national team and my club. I can’t think of what’s coming, that’s disrespectful to my club."

While reluctant to be drawn into a debate on his future, Tagliafico is pleased to be drawing interest from the likes of Camp Nou.

He added on the links to Barca: "It’s great that they talk about me, because that means things are going well.

"But I can only focus on the present. Friday we [Argentina] have to beat and that’s what counts."

Tagliafico’s agent, Ricardo Schlipr, has already hinted that a switch to Real Madrid could be on the cards, with questions being asked of Marcelo’s ongoing presence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Article continues below

He has said: "Real Madrid have Tagliafico's name on their list, because Marcelo is off to .

"But no one has called me yet."

Tagliafico is under contract at Ajax until 2022 having only moved to the from Independiente in January 2018.