Dusan Tadic is delighted to be back in the Netherlands, with NEC's new signing making that clear in an interview on the club channel. The 37-year-old midfielder and forward has signed a two-year deal in Nijmegen.

Earlier in his career, Tadic played for FC Groningen, FC Twente and Ajax in the Netherlands. "It is important to emphasise that I have a connection with my former clubs here, especially Ajax. Everyone knows what that club means to me."

"That connection will always remain. But now I am here and I am going to do my utmost for NEC. To perform, to win and to win trophies. I am going to do everything for this club," the new signing has already promised supporters of the Nijmegen club.

Speaking about NEC, Tadic said he got a good feeling straight away. "The way the club presented themselves to me appeals to me. All the people I spoke to, from the coach to Marcel Boekhoorn and Wilco van Schaik, gave me a good feeling about this project. I could see myself playing here and I am happy that is going to happen."

Under Dick Schreuder, the veteran sees NEC playing with "positive arrogance". "This coach is afraid of nothing. He is a strong personality. On top of that, we are going to play in Europe here. That will be very special. The whole package sounded good. Where I am going to play? That is up to the coach. But I can play anywhere."

One more factor for Tadic is that NEC will allow him to take his first steps as a coach. "This will be a long project and one of my ambitions is to become a coach later on. We have not yet spoken about it in detail, but we think the same way about many things."

Right now, though, Tadic is not done as a player. "I am now focusing on my career as a player and I want to make everyone here better."