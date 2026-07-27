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Rian Rosendaal

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Tadic mentions Ajax in first interview as NEC player

NEC Nijmegen
D. Tadic
Ajax

Dusan Tadic is delighted to be back in the Netherlands, with NEC's new signing making that clear in an interview on the club channel. The 37-year-old midfielder and forward has signed a two-year deal in Nijmegen.

Earlier in his career, Tadic played for FC Groningen, FC Twente and Ajax in the Netherlands. "It is important to emphasise that I have a connection with my former clubs here, especially Ajax. Everyone knows what that club means to me."

"That connection will always remain. But now I am here and I am going to do my utmost for NEC. To perform, to win and to win trophies. I am going to do everything for this club," the new signing has already promised supporters of the Nijmegen club.

Speaking about NEC, Tadic said he got a good feeling straight away. "The way the club presented themselves to me appeals to me. All the people I spoke to, from the coach to Marcel Boekhoorn and Wilco van Schaik, gave me a good feeling about this project. I could see myself playing here and I am happy that is going to happen."

Under Dick Schreuder, the veteran sees NEC playing with "positive arrogance". "This coach is afraid of nothing. He is a strong personality. On top of that, we are going to play in Europe here. That will be very special. The whole package sounded good. Where I am going to play? That is up to the coach. But I can play anywhere."

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One more factor for Tadic is that NEC will allow him to take his first steps as a coach. "This will be a long project and one of my ambitions is to become a coach later on. We have not yet spoken about it in detail, but we think the same way about many things."

Right now, though, Tadic is not done as a player. "I am now focusing on my career as a player and I want to make everyone here better."

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