'Tadic just retired Casemiro!' - Real Madrid stunned by Ajax goals in Champions League last 16

The defending Champions League winners went behind early as the Dutch club stunned the Santiago Bernabeu crowd

shockingly fell behind against at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, and many were quick to take to social media to both express their disbelief and ridicule the defending champions.

The Dutch side entered Tuesday's match trailing, having been on the end of a 2-1 defeat in the first leg that certainly felt flattering to Madrid.

Still, Ajax opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Hachim Ziyech, who finished first-time to level the score at 2-2 on aggregate.

However, Real Madrid still had the advantage on away goals before Dusan Tadic helped create Ajax's second, spinning past Casemiro before setting up David Neres as Ajax took the lead.

With Neres' goal, Ajax took a 3-2 lead on aggregate within 18 minutes after dominating large portions of the first leg.

And while Ajax were easing past Real Madrid's backline, Twitter was quick to revel in and dissect the Spanish side's struggles.